Search

Sonbhadra firing: Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of victims today

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 13:52 IST | ANI

On July 17, ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people

Sonbhadra firing: Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of victims today
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Varanasi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Umbha village in Sonbhadra on Tuesday to meet the families of those who were killed in the firing incident last month. Vadra arrived in Varanasi earlier today and was greeted by several party leaders and supporters. On July 17, ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district.

The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.

Soon after the incident, Priyanka, who is Congress' General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, was not allowed by the local administration to visit the site where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra. She later met the family members at Chunur guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained.

A high voltage political drama had erupted over the incident, with Congress accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of patronising perpetrators of the heinous crime. A delegation of Congress leaders had earlier handed over compensation cheques to the families of the victims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

priyanka gandhicongressuttar pradeshindian politicsnational news

PM Modi meets Puttingal temple fire victims

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK