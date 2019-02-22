Sonchiriya: Latest dialogue promo poses an interesting question

bollywood

Set in the glorious era of Dacoits, Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana brings to screen the rustic and ruthless avatar of the dacoits in Chambal

The makers of Sonchiriya, who have been intriguing the audience with interesting insights into the film, have released yet another stirring video presenting quirky twists in the lives of the Dacoits. Titled Sarkari Mehmaan, the dialogue promo showcasing Ashutosh Rana aka Virendar Singh Gujjar, who essays the role of a police officer demands the Dacoits to surrender.

Presenting an exciting sneak peek into the film, the dialogue promo brings forth another intriguing element of the film. Set in the glorious era of Dacoits, Sonchiriya brings to screen the rustic and ruthless avatar of the dacoits in Chambal. Slipping into the characters perfectly, the cast embodied the accent and mannerisms of the dacoits convincingly. Sonchiriya is not only based in Chambal but also shot across the real locations in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh.

Sushant Singh Rajput essays the role of a rebel Lakhna, who turned into one of the most dependable daaku of Maan Singh's gang. Manoj Bajpayee who brings to the screens the character of Maan Singh is the powerful gang leader. Ranvir Shorey aka Vakil plays a close ally of Maan Singh. Bhumi Pednekar slips into the character of fierce Indumati Tomar not only manages her household chores efficiently but also knows to fire a gun like a pro. Ashutosh Rana who has essayed various grey characters will be seen as the ruthless police officer Gujjar.

With the power-packed ensemble cast, Abhishek Chaubey also offers an intriguing storyline, generating immense curiosity to witness the rebels on screen.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented Udta Punjab and Ishiqiya, Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

