SonChiriya teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput brings back glorious years of dacoits

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, SonChiriya presents an ensemble cast, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and others, with an intriguing story line

Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in SonChiriya's poster.

The makers of SonChiriya have released the teaser of the film giving a glimpse into the lives of the rebels. The teaser depicts the story to be set in the 1970's showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film.

Watch the teaser here:

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, SonChiriya presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoits. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, SonChiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India.

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, SonChiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, SonChiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.

