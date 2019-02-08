Sonchiriya Trailer: Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj and others take audience on a thrilling ride

bollywood

The trailer of Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar is out now

Sonchiriya poster.

The much-awaited raw and rustic trailer of Sonchiriya out now. The makers titled the trailer as 'The Rebels Of Sonchiriya'. The video starts with a wedding ceremony in the village, which is interrupted by a gang of Dacoits who loot the house.

The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits.

Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, the film presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has earlier presented Udta Punjab and Ishiqiya, Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, who has not only presented blockbusters but also award-winning films is all set to present Sonchiriya. The gang is all set to loot cinemas on March 01, 2019.

Also Read: Did you know team Sonchiriya had more bodyguards than cast and crew?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates