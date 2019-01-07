Sonchiriya Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar turn rebels

bollywood

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and others, the trailer of Sonchiriya is out and it's impressive

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

After treating the audience with its teasers and posters, the makers of Sonchiriya have finally released the film's trailer. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles, the film brings back the glorious years of the dacoits. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.

The story is set in a small town, Chambal, Madhya Pradesh, in the 1970s which is dominated by the rebels. The various gangs fight in order to win. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Sonchiriya presents a rustic and rooted tale set in the era of dacoits.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about this film, Manoj Bajpayee, who played the character Man Singh in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994), spoke to mid-day about how the film's research came handy for him.

On his part, Bajpayee, too, heaps praise on the director for presenting stories through an unvarnished lens. "I admire Abhishek Chaubey's storytelling and his potential to make characters so believable on screen," says the actor.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh. The film presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline. Sonchiriya hits theatres on February 09, 2019.

