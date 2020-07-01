Search

Soni Razdan finds a snake in her swimming pool, shares video

Published: Jul 01, 2020, 16:00 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram account to share a video where a snake could be seen in her swimming pool. This is how Neetu Kapoor reacted upon seeing the video!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Soni Razdan
Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday posted a video that shows a snake in her swimming pool.

"We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater," (sic) Soni captioned the video.

Actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video. She commented: "That's scary." Have a look at the video right here:

And she also shared a Part 2 of the video, here it is:

 
 
 
Snake in the water Part 2 #snakeinthewater #lockdowninthecountryside #lockdownlife #lockdowndiaries

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) onJul 1, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

Responding to Neetu's comment, Soni wrote: "First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years."

