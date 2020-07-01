Soni Razdan finds a snake in her swimming pool, shares video
Soni Razdan took to her Instagram account to share a video where a snake could be seen in her swimming pool. This is how Neetu Kapoor reacted upon seeing the video!
Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday posted a video that shows a snake in her swimming pool.
"We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater," (sic) Soni captioned the video.
Actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video. She commented: "That's scary." Have a look at the video right here:
And she also shared a Part 2 of the video, here it is:
View this post on Instagram
Snake in the water Part 2 #snakeinthewater #lockdowninthecountryside #lockdownlife #lockdowndiaries
Responding to Neetu's comment, Soni wrote: "First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe