Soni Razdan finds a snake in her swimming pool, shares video

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday posted a video that shows a snake in her swimming pool.

"We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater," (sic) Soni captioned the video.

Actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video. She commented: "That's scary." Have a look at the video right here:

And she also shared a Part 2 of the video, here it is:

Responding to Neetu's comment, Soni wrote: "First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years."

