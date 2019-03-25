Soni Razdan: It's special for me to shoot in Kashmir

bollywood

Veteran actress Soni Razdan says it is special for her to shoot in Kashmir as she is half Kashmiri

Soni Razdan

Veteran actress Soni Razdan says it is special for her to shoot in Kashmir as she is half Kashmiri. The 62-year-old actress, whose father was a Kashmiri Pandit, said her experience while shooting for No Fathers in Kashmir was special all the more because of her "Kashmir connect".

"Being half Kashmiri, it's always special for me to shoot in the valley and to be there with the locals. They are all very warm people who are very hospitable and genteel, and always welcome everyone with an open heart," Soni said in a statement.

The film, directed by Ashvin Kumar, is about a teenage British-Kashmiri, Noor, who re-traces her roots in search of her father. Talking about working in the film, Soni said: "When Ashvin first sent me the script, I was immediately drawn to the compelling story he had. And it's so refreshing to see a filmmaker who's writing a story about Kashmir which isn't just a love story or some kind of an action drama. This is a film which speaks the truth and shows the reality."

After an eight-month battle with the Central Board of Film Certification Kumar's directorial "No Fathers in Kashmir" is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates