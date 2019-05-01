Soni Razdan on personal attacks: No need to give any person power to hurt you

bollywood

Soni Razdan says it is human to feel bad when attacked personally but the actor has learnt to ignore people who think they have the power to hurt her

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan says it is human to feel bad when attacked personally but the actor has learnt to ignore people who think they have the power to hurt her. On Twitter, Soni has been at the receiving end of right-wing trolls for having anti-majoritarian views.

The Britain-born actor also engaged in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, who launched a personal attack on her, questioning her stand to have opinion about the country when she does not hold Indian citizenship.

When asked, do personal attacks affect her mental health, the actor told PTI that it is only natural to feel that way, at least initially. "Everybody is human, and I'm not an alien... I do feel bad but then at some point you have to stop feeling bad. You have to think who's trying to make me feel bad and why."

The actor said it is important to introspect and not give the power to hurt to anyone. "You need to ask those questions and then you'll find the answers. And then you stop feeling bad immediately. Why give this person the power to make you sad in the first place?"

Soni has been vocal about issues concerning the country, from speaking out about the situation of Kashmiri students who faced threats and violence following Pulwama attack to mob lynching. As she gears up to promote her film "Yours Truly", which will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5, the actor said she has often been advised by people to not be vocal about her views on Twitter.

"There are people who say, 'Don't write that, just promote your films. Why do you have to make a comment about this?' I feel but why not. If I feel something, when am I going to say something? When I'm dead?

"You come to a certain age in life and wonder 'I am holding back for what?' Why not just say it?" she asked.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates