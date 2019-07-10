Soni Razdan: Was pregnant with Alia Bhatt during shoot but unaware

bollywood

Soni Razdan recalling her 1993 film Gumrah and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film

Soni Razdan

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film Gumrah and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, "Gumrah" starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

"One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes," Soni tweeted .

One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes ððð https://t.co/cxZSZU6DD9 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 10, 2019

She also reminsiced working with Sridevi. "It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories," Soni added.

In other news, Soni Razdan reacted to Zaira Wasim's decision to quit films. Zaira Wasim had announced that she would be disassociating from films stating that it "threatened her relationship with her religion. In a lengthy Facebook post, Zaira Wasim explained to her fans and social media followers exactly why she has decided to call it quits. The18-year-old, in the post, said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of Imaan".

Veteran actress Soni Razdan weighed in on the issue with a tweet saying the creative arts are in no way self-indulgent. She wrote, "I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do".

Razdan, however, in a second tweet, said she respected Zaira's decision to disassociate from films. She tweeted, "Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so"

