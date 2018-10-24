Soni Razdan: Yours Truly is about loneliness and finding love

bollywood

Yours Truly actor Soni Razdan on why her character will have a universal appeal

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt

After sharing screen space with daughter Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, Soni Razdan will now be seen in Sanjoy Nag's Yours Truly, an official adaptation of one of the stories (The One That Was Announced) from Annie Zaidi's book, Love Stories #1 To 14.

Though the film is slated to release next year, it has been doing the rounds of film festivals, and even found a spot at the recently concluded Busan International Film Festival. Razdan says her attendance at the festival marked her first at a gala held on foreign turf. She cherished the fact that emphasis was given to cinema, and not people's sartorial choices.



Soni Razdan in a still from Yours Truly

"It was not about the red carpet, like it is at the Cannes, but in fact, about cinema. It was interesting to interact with a mixed audience, which also consisted of young people. This was a cinema-conscious audience, the type that watches films being churned out from across the globe."

The actor was happy to learn that her character — about a woman on the brink of retirement — also resonated with the younger crop of viewers. "The film is about loneliness and finding love. There are lonely people everywhere. The subject has universal appeal."

Shot in Kolkata, Yours Truly has Razdan play a woman who is set to leave her mundane office job, when she realises that the only thing she'll miss about her routine is the railway announcer's voice that she has fallen in love with.

The film also sees her filmmaker-husband Mahesh Bhatt in a special appearance. "I think, this is the first, and probably the last time that we will act together. He is not an actor, so who would cast us together again?"

With Alia bagging acclaim for every act, Razdan is only happy to be referred to as a star-mother. Ask her about the actor's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, and she replies with a pithy: "What can I say? I would not like to discuss my daughter's relationship at this point. It is her life, her choice."

