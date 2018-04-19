Soni Soni's 'tough act': Actor reveals Student of the Year 2 look

Samir Soni is said to be playing a strict principal in Student of the Year 2



Samir Soni

Samir Soni shared his look from Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 on Twitter. He is said to be playing a strict principal, unlike the film's first instalment in 2012, which had Rishi Kapoor as the fun-loving headmaster with the hots for the sports teacher.

Samir Soni, a noted film and television actor, director and former fashion model debuted with the Hindi serial Samandar, which was based on Naval officers. He appeared in the Doordarshan series A Mouthful of Sky in 1996 as Ashok Mathur and made his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film China Gate.

Soni then appeared in the 2003 film Baghban and worked in the TV series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and was also one of the contestants on the fourth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2010.

Samir Soni played the lead in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera, Parichay - Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka in 2013, which earned him several awards. He made his directorial debut this year with My Birthday Song, which starred Sanjay Suri in the lead role.

Apart from Soni, Student of the Year 2, stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, it will hit screens on 23rd November.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates