Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for check-up

Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for "routine tests", the hospital said.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said that she was admitted around 7 pm.

"She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," hospital Chairman, Dr D.S. Rana said.

Earlier in the day, she chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than 3 hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.

