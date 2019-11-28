MENU

Sonia Gandhi: BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 10:59 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi also criticized governor of Maharashtra for his actions

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP accusing it of making shameless attempts to "subvert democracy" in Maharashtra and to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance from coming to power in the state. Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor of the state and said that he acted in an "unprecedented and reprehensible manner".

All party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

