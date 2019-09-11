Sonia Gandhi meets Maharashtra Congress chief, discusses resignations

On Wednesday, Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with party state unit chief Eknath Gaikwad a day after her two party leaders, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, and former Maharashtra Home Minister Kripa Shankar Singh resigned from the Congress party.

Gaikwad, who arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence 10 Janpath held discussions with the Congress Interim President for over an hour. Gaikwad said that Gandhi discussed the issue of many party leaders deserting the party ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. Party leaders leaving the part ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly elections has left Gandhi in a deserted state.

Just a day ago, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the Congress party. Matondkar accused the Mumbai leadership of betrayal. She had joined the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and lost the seat against BJP MP Gopal Shetty who was seeking re-election from his Gujarati-dominated BJP bastion of Mumbai North.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra Home Minister Kripa Shankar Singh also expressed his differences with the Congress' official stance which opposed the recent striking down of the Constitution's Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir. Congress party had also said that Gandhi discussed the issue of an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and other parties in the state ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

A few days ago, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi at her residence. Recently, appointed Prakash Mugdiya as the party's vice president and Narayan Ambedkar and Rahul Dave as secretaries for Maharashtra Congress. Gandhi also appointed district presidents for Ratnagiri, Vasai Virar city and Palghar.

In the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Maharashtra by winning 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly. BJP's ally Shiv Sena won 62 seats. The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. The Congress and the NCP are both looking for a comeback in the state.

