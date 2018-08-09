Sonia Gandhi to Stalin: Kalaignar was father figure to me

national

On a related note, the funeral procession of Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday in Chennai's Kauvery hospital after a prolonged illness, is currently underway

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/AFP

In the wake of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief M Karunanidhi's demise, former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi penned an emotional note to Kalaignar's son and DMK working president, MK Stalin, hailing the former as her "father figure." "For me, Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me," the letter read.

Reminiscing Karunanidhi's political career and his fight for social justice, Sonia highlighted how the DMK patriarch stood for the well-being of every citizen, especially the poorest and most marginalised. "He was also a brilliant literary figure who did so much to promote Tamil Nadu's rich and distinctive culture and arts, and brought worldwide recognition for it. His decades at the helm of Tamil Nadu's government and politics have left a superb and enduring legacy, for which he will forever be honoured and remembered. I believe he had full confidence that you would nurture and take forward this legacy" the letter read.

The senior Congress leader concluded by extending support to the family at this time of grief. "You must draw solace from the fact that your father lived a long and wonderfully fulfilled life, he is now released from suffering, and that you looked after him during his illness with utmost devotion. We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people." On a related note, the funeral procession of Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday in Chennai's Kauvery hospital after a prolonged illness, is currently underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever