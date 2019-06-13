Sonowal urges Gadkari to expedite construction of bridges over Brahmaputra

national

Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday urged Nitin Gadkari to start work of the series of bridges over the Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to expeditiously start work of the series of bridges over the Brahmaputra, including Jorhat-Majuli.

Sonowal requested Gadkari to begin construction work of the bridges under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for North Eastern states, an official release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The chief minister called on the Union Minister in the National capital and discussed the status of the highways in Assam under NHAI and NHIDCL and stressed on linking the north and south banks of Brahmaputra while linking Majuli with both sides, it added.

"Sonowal observed that construction of a road network involving a bridge connecting Majuli will enable expeditious development of the river island along with the development of the areas located in the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra seamlessly," the CMO said.

Gadkari informed in the meeting that preliminary work involving the construction has been completed and very soon it the project will start on the ground, it claimed.

Assam PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew the attention of the Union Minister for expeditious completion of four-lane works and proper maintenance of the existing stretches of the National Highways in the state. Sonowal stated that due to slow paced construction of several stretches of the NH, people are facing a lot of encumbrances.

Besides, the chief minister raised the issue of indifferent attitude on the part of some contractors, resulting in sluggish progress of the construction work.

