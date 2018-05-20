Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan to host IIFA this year

This is the first time that Kartik Aaryan will be seen hosting a live event



Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan will be making his debut as a stage host and going by his on-screen image, we feel the actor will impress the audience with his comic sense. After the big success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. Top banners are ready to sign him, he’s been replacing ace superstars in brand endorsements and now there are reports that he is all set to join the big league of the stars to host the prestigious award function, IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) this year. This is the first time that the actor will be seen hosting a live event.

It’s not surprising that the organizers have roped in Bollywood’s new blue-eyed-boy for hosting the show. Not just at the movies, Kartik Aaryan’s sense of humour is amazing off-screen as well. With his comic timing and his quirks, the monologue man has won the audience's heart. And like every good hostKartik will make sure to keep the stars entertained at IIFA this year. Kartik Aaryan is ready to prep up for IIFA Rocks which will be held next month in Bangkok. IIFA Rocks is an event where there are scintillating performances and technicians are awarded. And the hosts of the evening are said to be the USP of the show.

In the past Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar and Fawad Khan have hosted this grand event. The hosts have that bromantic chemistry which has been quite a hit with the stars who just cannot stop laughing. Kartik who is known to be Bollywood’s bromantic hero will be sharing the stage for IIFA Rocks with Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

While we expect the talented duo to be a firecracker team on stage, we will have to see how they woe us with their humour this year. And we wish Kartik good luck for his first time as a stage host!

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Kartik Aaryan in a Karan Johar film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates