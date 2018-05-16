Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Kartik Aaryan in a Karan Johar film?

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success and will reportedly be seen in Karan Johar's next romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kartikaaryan

Bollywood's trendsetter Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to romance the young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in a Karan Johar film. The duo had earlier walked the ramp for celebrated designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. Their pair was loved by one and all, and the pictures and videos from the fashion event went viral on social media.

According to a press statement issued, it read that Kareena Kapoor and Kartik will share screen space in a 2-hero 2-heroine film. The film will be directed by newbie Raj Mehta. Mehta has earlier worked with Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan on a couple of Dharma ventures. The press release further read that the movie, which will be produced by Dharma Productions, will go on floors soon after the balance cast is decided. However, Kareena Kapoor is yet to sign on the dotted line but has consent in principle.

The film might either have Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon to play one of the other leads in the film. Sources say that the heroine could be either Janhvi Kapoor (who is also doing KJo's Dhadak currently as her debut) or Kriti Sanon. A final decision in this regard is yet to be taken. Well, if this works out, Kartik Aaryan's dream of working with his crush Kareena Kapoor, will come true. He has time and again professed his desire to work with the Begum.

