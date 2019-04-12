Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar are touring in the US and Canada

bollywood

Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar will perform in Boston, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Atlanta and Houston

Neha Kakkar and Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar are touring the US and Canada. They have performances lined up in Boston, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Atlanta and Houston. Nigam's song list includes chartbusters Deewana Main Hoon and Sooraj Hua Maddham. Neha Kakkar has been rendering Punjabi tracks along with popular Bollywood numbers. The duo has wrapped up shows in Washington, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account to share a series of images and video from his performance in Dallas and Boston. He even shared a emotional post and wrote, "I actually don't have enough ways and words to thank God. My enitre life, is a prayer of gratitude towards my Creator. #dallas #klosetomylife #gratitude #blessings #alive #alone [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Dallas 7 April 2019 #klosetomylife A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) onApr 10, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

The former Indian Idol contestant featured in an episode of MTV Unplugged S8 in Februray. When asked about music-based TV shows, Neha said, "Music-based reality shows are a great way to showcase one's talent. Someone like me who hails from a small town gets all the exposure needed on a music reality show. It becomes a big platform for the world to see you and take notice. India has a huge influx of talent. TV shows make it so much easier for the world to see what India has to offer."

