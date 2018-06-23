Sonu Nigam and the acting bug!

Sonu Nigam is shooting for Saurabh Pandey's short film, Spotless

Sonu NIgam and Shweta Rohira

Sonu Nigam has still not given up on his acting aspirations. He was keen to launch himself as an actor-singer and featured in Kaash Aap Hamare Hote (2003) and Love In Nepal (2004). The crooner is shooting for Saurabh Pandey's short film, Spotless. His co-actor is Shweta Rohira, better known as Salman Khan's rakhi sister. She has earlier done theatre and short films.

