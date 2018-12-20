Sonu Nigam: Indian artistes should be given same facilities as their foreign counterparts

music

Sonu Nigam says Indian artistes should be given the same facilities as their foreign counterparts and if that doesnt happen, then it's unfair

Sonu Nigam

Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who landed in a controversy after his "I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan" comment at a summit, says Indian artistes should be given the same facilities as their foreign counterparts and if that doesnt happen, then it's unfair. During the summit, the singer talked about why so many songs are being remixed these days. "Sometimes, I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India," he joked.

This created quite a buzz on social media. Elaborating on his comment, he said that he has immense respect for artistes from all over the globe, including Pakistani singers.

"I have always been of the opinion that everyone should be welcomed in India. I'm very friendly with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam. Shafqat Amanat Ali has a lovely voice and I'm of this belief that everyone must get equal respect in our country, but in the same breath, I'd like to add that Indian artistes should be given the same facilities as their foreign counterparts. If that doesn't happen, then it's unfair," Sonu said in a statement to IANS.

"In recent years, the music business has evolved and most artistes belong to a certain music company. The company earns by charging a percentage from its artistes' remuneration which is a great business strategy and is working well for all concerned. My only point was that this same percentage rule should apply to foreign artistes as well, only for the sake of equality and transparency of all artistes from all over the world in our country," he added.

