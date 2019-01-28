Sonu Nigam: Music can't be about Punjabi, rap and daaru-vodka only

music

Sonu Nigam talks about how live performance platforms like MTV Unplugged test the grit of singers in an industry driven by commercial benefits

Sonu Nigam

Gathered under one roof to mark the launch of the eighth edition of a music show, the A-Team of Bollywood's music industry has a spring in their step. Disconnected from commercial commitments that usually attach themselves to industry projects, they're here to present a sneak preview of work that they're proud of.

Having long been the voice of the industry's chocolate-boy actors, Sonu Nigam will present an array of ghazals in his upcoming episode of MTV Unplugged. "I follow ghazal icons like Hariharan, Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz, among others. I've incorporated some of their ghazals [in my act]. We chose five [numbers]. The new generation will get a dose of ghazals, but we've kept today's tastes in mind. So, unless you have a platform like this one, it's unlikely to be exposed to it. How much of Punjabi, rap or daaru-vodka will you hear?," says Nigam, who will also sing his latest single, Aye Zindagi, on the show.



Guru Randhawa

One to often reiterate the importance of accepting changing industry trends, Nigam admires the fact that aspiring singers have the freedom to create their own genres, and release their own numbers, an opportunity that he didn't enjoy decades ago. "When I came into the industry, I could only sing filmi music, one that the composers made. But today, singers can create genres. So, they're unstoppable. There's scope for a lot of original material. But, they have to [suffer due to] the business module that's prevalent today." That young artistes must attach themselves with one music label, he says, is restrictive, given that another company is then unwilling to engage with them. "I am not the product of one music label. But, they, unfortunately, have to take sides."

Having collaborated with umpteen artistes from the younger crop, Nigam makes his excitement palpable when he says, "Can you imagine that I sang with [Kumar] Sanu ji [years ago], and have now worked alongside his kids? If you keep your heart and soul open, a guru can be found in the younger crop too."

As for an artiste from the younger crop, rap guru Guru Randhawa, who opened the edition yesterday, put up an act that was at stark contrast to his usual renditions. Complete with flutes and harmoniums, he revisited celebrated tracks like Patola to lend them an acoustic vibe. "It's beautiful to explore new sounds, yet, it's challenging because we are recreating numbers that already have a great appeal. Fortunately, people have enjoyed the versions we've played on this platform in the past," says Randhawa, who also released his original, Sajjan Rus Jave, that he had composed in 2017, yesterday.

Randhawa's 2017 track, Lahore, earned him a position that few Indian artistes have achieved - a place on YouTube's most viewed songs across the globe. Rightfully then, he has his eyes set on the world's biggest award show, the Grammys. Certain that his yet-to-be-released track (Slowly Slowly) with American rapper Pitbull will be an instant charmer, Randhawa says he is looking forward to collaborations with international artistes. "There are a few in the pipeline. With these associations, we hope to head to the Grammys and contribute towards India's growth."

