Sonu Nigam's soulful voice in Shart from Milan Talkies will tug at your heartstrings

Sonu Nigam is one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood, and over the years, has sung many iconic numbers. However, when it comes to soulful romantic numbers, Nigam's success remains unparalleled. Songs like Kal Ko Na Ho titled track, Abhi Mujh Main Kahin from Agneepath are all time favourite tracks amongst all age groups.

Another track, which is a brilliant addition to his brilliant repertoire is Shart from Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is filmed on Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, and is about separation in love. Composed by Rana Mazumder, this one will resonate with everyone who has ever been in love.

Talking about the film, actor Ali Fazal said at the trailer launch, "Milan Talkies is a very special film for me. It was a great experience working on this film with Tigmanshu Sir and the entire team. The reaction for the trailer is overwhelming and I can't wait to show the film to the audience. I strongly believe that there is something very earnest and honest about the film. Eventually, it's the audiences who decide good and bad. Milan Talkies is a story about stories and told from the grassroots of a common projectionist in a single screen theatre."

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shared, "The trailer reaction is overwhelming and I am glad that the audiences liked it. The entire journey of Milan Talkies has been a rollercoaster ride and it is a very emotional moment for the entire cast and crew of the film. I am sure that the audiences will like the film."

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, MilanTalkies stars Ali Fazal in the lead role and marks the Hindi film debut of Kannada star Shraddha Srinath. The movie is about a struggler, who wants to become the biggest filmmaker in India, how his life revolves around movies and how he falls in love filmy style. The film is slated to release on March 15.

