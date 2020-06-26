Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh are all praises for Lalbazaar

As we all know, the world of Lalbazaar was introduced to us by our favourite Bollywood supercop, actor Ajay Devgn and it has created waves amongst media and fans, thus making Lalbazaar one of the most awaited show on ZEE5.

Garnering appreciation all across, joining the list are actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh who loved the show and shared it on their social media. Sonu Sood took to Twitter and praised the show and wrote:

Suranjan jaise kai jaanbaaz aur bekhauf #Lalbazaar Police ð¨ officers ki kahani jo udaa rahe hai jurm ki dhajjiyan #TillTheEndOfCrime.

Watch the gritty, raw & real #LalbazaarOnZEE5 Now: https://t.co/R1qLjECU0A@ajaydevgn @Zee5Premium pic.twitter.com/UzFaTeiDci — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 23, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh praised the police heroes in Lalbazaar and tweeted:

By focusing on crime, Lalbazaar underlines the larger flow of life, the threats, the good and evil force in the society. It is one of a kind police drama that not only focuses on the gruesome crimes, but also beautifully explores the human side of the lives of the police squad. This police drama is completely raw, real and will put viewers on the edge of their seat.

The 10-episode series is directed by Sayantan Ghosal, produced by Surinder Films, written by Rangan Chakravarty. The star cast includes Koushik Sen (AC Homicide Suranjan Sen), Sabyasachi Chakrabarty (DC Crime BD Sharma), Hrishitaa Bhatt (Maya Ghosal), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Abbas Gazi), Gaurav Chakrabarty (O.C Shabir Ahmed), Sauraseni Maitra (S.I Meera Dasgupta), Subrat Dutta (A.C Port Gaurav Dutta), Shantilal Mukherjee (Brojoraj Bhadra), Bidipta Chakraborty (Rupali Bhadra), Ronjini Chakraborty (Farzana Banu), Vijai Singh (O.C Anisur Rehman), Anirban Chakrabarti (O.C Gauranga Biswas) and Rob Dey (S.I Riju Basu). Watch Lalbazaar only on ZEE5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news