Sonu Sood: I was not stopped from entering the station

Sonu Sood is said to have been stopped by the Railway Protection Force from meeting migrants, who were boarding a train at Bandra Terminus for their hometown. The actor, who has been arranging transport for workers, has faced criticism from the Shiv Sena for "enacting a political script written by the BJP."

On Tuesday, Sood took to social media to clear the air. "Just to set the record straight - I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it.

I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families. [sic]," he tweeted.

He shared yet another tweet, "As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind [sic]."

Sonu Sood has been arranging for transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states. The actor said he is doing this purely out of love and wants to reunite them with their families. Talking about his work for the migrant, Sonu Sood in an interview with PTI said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely."

The actor further added, "I feel strongly about them because I came to Mumbai as a migrant. I boarded a train one day and landed up here. Everyone comes to a city with a dream of a better life."

