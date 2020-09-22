Sonu Sood on leaving Manikarnika: 80 per cent of my scenes were chopped off

Sonu Sood was all set to play a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut and Krrish's directorial venture, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, he quit the film after few days of shooting and was Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub played the character he was essaying. Sood has now spoken about the same.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, when asked about the same, this is what the actor had to say, "Kangana is a friend of mine from many years, and I don't want to hurt her sentiments. But to talk about it, I will say that when we had shot for major portions of Manikarnika, I asked my director that we need to start shooting again and he said that he received an email saying that he is not going to be a part of the project anymore."

He added, "She said that she wants to direct the film and wants me to support her. I said okay but we need to get him back on the set because he has worked really hard for the film but she denied saying that she wanted to continue directing. Then I asked her to send across rushes from the film and I saw that 80% of my scenes were chopped off and the scenes that I was narrated were not there."

He then stated how he spoke to the actress and how she had a certain vision for the film. He said, "I spoke to Kangana again and she confessed as a friend that she wanted this to be shot in a certain way. So I told her that she is a great friend of mine but I'm not comfortable in shooting what she is asking me to do, I said an okay to the previous script and director but I would like to walk out of this project and I won't even speak about it. I had given the film four months and had left a few projects. I felt a lot of grief, but didn't say anything."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi became the actress's directorial debut. It did critically and commercially well. Coming to Sood, he has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 15 years. He has done films like Simmba, Shootout At Wadala, R... Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Chandramukhi, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

