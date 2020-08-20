Sonu Sood sends over 200 families from Mumbai to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

It's that time of the year again when Mumbaikars along with the entire nation gear up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and welcome Lord Ganesha home. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is considered the most important day to worship him. With Maharashtra being one of the most affected states by the novel coronavirus pandemic, celebrations this year are expected to be much simpler in comparison to the previous years.

Not only this, but the actor will also be a part of online shows on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He shared on his Twitter account.

Doing his bit in the festive season is actor Sonu Sood, who arranged transport for all Lord Ganesha devotees and sent buses from Mumbai to the Konkan region of Maharashtra. It all happened soon after worshippers requested the philanthropist to help them. Making it possible with all preventive measures, the first batch was sent to Malvan, Chiplun, Khed, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Ratnagiri and Tarala.

A lot of his followers are moved by Sonu Sood's special gesture for all Ganpati devotees. In case you missed it, the actor is being hailed as the messiah of migrants lately, due to his efforts in helping them reach home during the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, there was a time when things were not so rosy for him here.

The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers stranded students and even a tractor to a family which could not amid the pandemic. On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

