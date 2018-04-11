Sonu Sood spotted on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Sonu Sood snapped in a regal avatar on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi sets in Film City, Goregaon



Sonu Sood was papped in his regal robes on the set of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi yesterday. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is being shot in Film City, Goregaon. From Kangana Ranaut launching the poster in style by doing Ganga Aarti to Kangana getting injured with a sword to being criticised by a group of people who claimed it distorts historical facts -- the film, which is being helmed by Krish, has grabbed headlines since its inception. The release date is yet to be announced.

There is buzz that Kangana is said to be eyeing an Independence Day release for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor feels the biopic on the warrior queen makes for a fitting August 15 outing. If things fall into place, she might lock horns with Akshay Kumar as Gold is due on the same date.

From learning horse riding to fighting with real swords, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that her portrayal of Rani Laxmibai is a befitting tribute. Manikarnika has been penned by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written films like Baahubali and Magadheera.

Since war is an integral part of the story of Rani Laxmibai and the film is going to be high on action, the makers of the film have roped in Hollywood action Director, Nick Powell, who is well known for his work in movies like Braveheart, The Bourne Identity, Resident Evil: Retribution, The Three Musketeers and The Last Samurai. To prepare for the high octane action sequences, hand combat, and sword fighting, Kangana Ranaut trained for excruciatingly long hours and even sustained multiple injuries. Some videos of the actress honing her sword fighting skills emerged on social media and received a thunderous response. Apart from Sood, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, and Jisshu Sengupta.

