Sonu Sood to play Arjun in Kannada film Kurukshetra

regional-cinema

The cast also includes Kannada A-listers like Darshan and late actor Ambareesh. Kurukshetra will release in five different languages

Sonu Sood/picture courtesy: Sonu Sood's Instagram account

Sonu Sood will be playing the role of Arjun in a Kannada film titled "Kurukshetra", based on a chapter in Mahabharata. Directed by Naganna, the movie is based on the poem 'Gadhayuddha' by poet Ranna.

"Kurukshetra is very special. It's one of the biggest films that I have done. I am playing Arjun in the film which will be dubbed in other languages as well.

"I'm sure when people will see the film, they will be spellbound by the kind of grandeur and the way the director has shot it," Sonu said in a statement. "Kurukshetra", which is touted to be the most expensive Kannada film, will have grand war sequences, shot in 3D, by the leading action director.

Also Read: Sonu Sood: Will travel to few towns in Punjab to encourage voting

The cast also includes Kannada A-listers like Darshan and late actor Ambareesh. The film will release in five different languages.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The film arrived at the box office with a roar, the lead antagonist Sonu Sood, walked away with all the accolades for his dumdaar portrayal of Durva Ranade in the family entertainer.

Sood reinvented the way villains are perceived, not just in Bollywood, but also in the South film industry. The actor has once again aced the negative space. Sood refers to it as his career's finest acts. He received great reviews from the audience, critics and fans alike.

Also Read: Restaurant group's claims against Sonu Sood dismissed by HC

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates