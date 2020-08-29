Soon, spit bags at Mumbai railway stations?

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, spitoons kept public places clean. The Railways has come up with something similar — spit pouches and containers, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively, to keep stations clean. Available at Nagpur station from Friday, officials say if there is good response, it could be used in Mumbai.

Explaining the purpose, Nagpur's senior divisional commercial manager Krishnath Patil said, "We are determined to keep stations clean, and while general litter and garbage can be taken care of, spitting has been a major challenge. A pouch can be used multiple times during the journey. This pouch will prove to be a boon in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic."



The container and pouches are spill-proof and release a fragrance when someone spits into them. pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Maintaining cleanliness

"During a journey, passengers have to sit at the same berth for hours. Senior citizens and ill commuters many a times find it very difficult to visit the washroom frequently. Spitting out of the window is unhygienic and also leads to complaints and fights with co-passengers, besides the fear of infection. These pouches and containers provide a win-win situation to tide over the crisis and also maintain cleanliness," he said.

Could work for Mumbai

Central Railway Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the idea has indeed clicked well, and if there is an adequate response, this could be the solution for Mumbai too.

Biodegradable material

The EzySpit Spitoon Products vending machine has started operations at Nagpur railway station as a passenger amenity, the first such innovation in the Indian Railways. It has generated R2.04 lakh as part of the annual non-fare revenue earnings to railways.

The EzySpit pouches and containers are made of biodegradable material. They are spill-proof and release a fragrance each time one spits in the pocket-size pack. A solution inside helps solidify the spittle/liquid/vomit in 10 seconds, and the pouch/ container can be disposed of hygienically.

