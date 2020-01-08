Sooraj Barjatya on television comeback: Included the moments I shared with my father

After Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), there has been talk that Sooraj Barjatya will team up with his favourite superstar Salman Khan again. Rumours have also been rife about the filmmaker's son, Devaansh, making his directorial debut with a Khan-starrer. In the meantime, the father-son duo has teamed up for a small screen offering, Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao.

The man behind Bollywood's biggest family dramas — including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) — hasn't veered from his staple for the telly outing. The show, which features veteran actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas alongside Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosale, focuses on the relationship children share with their grandparents.



Sooraj Barjatya

"This show is close to my heart. Its tagline, Pichhatar Saal Ke Bachhe, was coined by my father [Rajkumar Barjatya]," shares Barjatya, who has dedicated the offering to his father. Rajkumar Barjatya passed away in February last year. The show's telecast will coincide with the late veteran filmmaker's first death anniversary. "I have also included a lot of anecdotes from the time I spent with my father, in the show," adds Barjatya, who has previously produced several television series including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Piyaa Albela and Ek Rishta Saajhedhari Ka.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates