Sooraj Barjatya to reunite with Salman Khan; Here's all you need to know about the family drama

bollywood

Refuting rumours of making an actioner, Sooraj Barjatya ready to reunite with Salman Khan for another family drama; hopes to roll early next year

Salman Khan

In their collaborations over the past three decades, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has displayed a knack for bringing out a lesser explored side of Salman Khan as the soft-spoken Prem. Three years after they joined hands on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Barjatya is ready to reunite with his Prem.

While rumours suggested that the two are in talks for an actioner, Barjatya pooh-poohs the suggestion. "I have discussed the primary idea with Salman. It's going to be a family drama, and not an action film. All I can say is that it will have all the necessary ingredients that a Rajshri production has — emotions, drama and a lot of music. It is going to be my most satisfying film. But right now, I am concentrating on my younger son Avnish's career; he will make his directorial debut soon."



Sooraj Barjatya

Currently busy with his production Hum Chaar, the filmmaker intends to sit at the writing table soon to give shape to the Khan starrer. "I am going to put pen to paper after March, and hopefully, we should roll by next year."

The director started his career with Khan with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), and went on to deliver hits together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Stating that the superstar is almost family, Barjatya says he can't envision a movie without him. "Whenever I am ready with the script, Salman has assured me that he will be ready too."

His uninterrupted success at the box office proves that he is the master of family dramas. But detractors have often pointed out how Barjatya has rarely stepped out of his comfort zone. Quiz him on it, and he says, "I am comfortable with this genre, and I feel there are many family stories that still need to be told."

Also Read: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates