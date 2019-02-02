Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

bollywood

According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might get Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a film together

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has done films with both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas respectively. Both the films proved to be cult ones and are etched in the history of Indian Cinema. Bhansali is known for his artistic and larger than life films. Ever since news of Salman and Shah Rukh collaborating with the thespian filmmaker have been doing the rounds.

Now, according to a report in Filmfare, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is toying with the idea of bringing these two superstars together for a film. Salman and Shah Rukh had also collaborated for a special song in the latter's film, Zero by Aanand L Rai.

Knowing Bhansali, he is one of the filmmakers in Bollywood other than Karan Johar, who can form such a casting coup. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last outing, Padmaavat with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh created wonders at the Box Office and for both the actors' careers.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is working on his next, Bharat with Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also sees Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. Apart from this, he also has Dabangg 3 and there are reports that Salman might associate with Rohit Shetty for another cop drama.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, after Zero's unsuccessful run at the Box Office, he opted out of Rakesh Sharma's biopic, which was earlier to be essayed by Aamir Khan. Rumour has it that Shah Rukh is contemplating, to begin with, Don 3.

Salman and Shah Rukh have previously worked together in Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), apart from doing cameos in each other's projects.

