Sanjay Leela Bhansali's denial for Aishwarya's statement will shock you

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he never considered working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Guzaarish (2010)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Tongues have been wagging about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent statements. Ash has reportedly said that she was offered Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani (2015). Bhansali refuted it saying after Guzaarish (2010), he did not consider her for any film.

Now, in a new twist to the drama, one of the star's fan groups has shared a clip from the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2004, which had Ash and Bhansali as guests. She is heard saying that she was keen on playing Mastani but not with the Bajirao (Salman Khan) that Bhansali had in mind.

He is seen nodding to her statement. Bhansali is said to be close to the Bachchans, so these recent utterances have raised eyebrows. Those in the know say that Bhansali is irked after Ash turned down a recent film offer from him and opted for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun instead.

Currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is preparing for her next films with her husband Abhishek Bachchan - Gulab Jamun, Ladies and Gentlemen and Happy Anniversary.

Also Read: Salman Khan Confirms To Do A Film With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates