Sooraj Pancholi: Don't know if Sushant committed suicide, but these people will drive me to commit suicide

The shock of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14 still looms large in the country. The people on social media blasted the industry kids and filmmakers who repeatedly worked with star sons and daughters. The debate around Nepotism continues to happen on news channels and social media.

The matter is Sub Judice and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped for further inquiry in the case. The one name that has come up is that of Sooraj Pancholi. And talking to India Today in an interview, he broke his silence on the same and said, "I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don't discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time."

He added, "In fact, my mother thinks that I'm going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant's death, she spoke to me saying, 'Sooraj, whatever it is, if there's anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don't be quiet.' I'm not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don't discuss with my family because I know they're stressed because of me"

He also stated how it has not been easy for him to get work in the industry and how he had his fair share of struggles too. Pancholi stated, "People think I have just gotten out of bed and walked on a film set which is not true. I have worked very hard. Starting as an assistant director in two films. I have done my acting course, I have my acting degree. I have done everything possible to get my first film. So, this is my passion and I'm not going to give up that easy."

He revealed how the people who have been targeting him may force him to commit suicide. "And these people who are talking about me should have some sense and should have some kind of humanity. Because yeh fair nahi hai. They are destroying my life. I don't know whether Sushant committed suicide or not. I don't know. But these people will definitely drive me to commit suicide. I would like to say that," the actor said.

Coming to Sushant Singh Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

