Sooraj Pancholi: I have never met, spoken to Disha Salian in my life

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sooraj said claimed he has never met or spoken to Disha in his life, in a social media post.

On Instagram, Sooraj slammed a media report that connected him to Disha, and also ran a picture of him with a girl mentioned as Disha Salian. In a strong-worded post, Sooraj clarified that the girl in the picture was not Disha but a friend of his named Anushri Gaur.

He shared a snapshot of one such erroneous report along with the real picture. Alongside the post, he wrote: "Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not "Disha Salian" that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India."

"Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life!"

He added: "I have said this before and I'm saying it again "I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life. I've had enough."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever