Soorma physically exhausting for Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh adds that once they finished filming Soorma, his body was unable to keep up with his old eating habits



Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh pushed himself to achieve the physique of an athlete for Soorma, an upcoming biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh. Dosanjh, who plays the role of Singh in the film, was trained by the latter. He also underwent a physical transformation to look like him.

Dosanjh says, "I was put through intense training for the role. Physically, it was tough to pull off this film. I had a lot of problem after the shoot wrapped up. When I was filming, I had stopped consuming sugar, and also minimised the intake of salt." The actor adds that once they finished filming, his body was unable to keep up with his old eating habits. "When the film got over, I started eating normally. But my hands and face began to swell. When you reduce the intake of salt, you get cramps, and I endured them too," he says. Soorma also features Taapsee Pannu as Dosanjh's love interest.

