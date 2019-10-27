Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh join forces

If Rohit Shetty teased the audience about Akshay Kumar's entry into the cop verse in the climax of Simmba (2018), the filmmaker has gone a step ahead with his next. All eyes are on the director as he brings his three supercops - Kumar as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Veer Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh aka Bhalerao Sangram and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham - together in the climax of Sooryavanshi. The trio shot for the high-octane action sequence at Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad earlier this month.



Rohit Shetty

Farhad Samji, who wrote the script of the March 2020 release, promises that the climax has been designed as a hyper-stylised action sequence that has the three heroes joining forces against the antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh. He also adds that they have woven each character's signature dialogue in the sequence. "The scene will see Ajay saying his 'Aata maajhi satakli' and Ranveer mouthing 'Aala re aala Simmba aala'. We have also coined a trademark one-liner for Veer Sooryavanshi; it will be unveiled before the film's release. Rohit Shetty designed the scene and was completely in charge. There was great energy on the set - it was like three inspectors and one police commissioner [Shetty] on the set," he laughs.



Farhad Samji

Even though they are seen in cameo appearances, Samji says Devgn and Singh brought their own to the scene. "The three stars are so secure in their own space that they never bothered about the other's lines. They knew what they had to do in the scene. So, the question of what the other actor is doing never arose." One may assume that creating a sequence that does justice to each superstar would be difficult, but the writer suggests otherwise. "The difficulty lies in the first part [of the franchise] when you are creating the characters from scratch. But here, it was easy because Ajay and Ranveer's characters are already established. So, my job was half done."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates