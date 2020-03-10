Search

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif clears the air on Rohit Shetty's comments on her!

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 07:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Recently, Rohit Shetty said about Katrina Kaif that nobody is going to look at her when people will see Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame, and now Katrina Kaif has cleared the air on his statement!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Katrina Kaif
First of all, Shetty's comments did not go down very well with Katrina's fans and they openly expressed their fury and frustration on his statement.

Here are some reactions that you can have a look at:

And now, taking to her Instagram story, Kaif posted a long statement and we wonder what her fans have to say now:

Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the film is all set to release on March 24 and is the fourth film in the cop universe that the filmmaker has created. Will it be able to become as huge as Simmba and Singham?

