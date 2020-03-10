Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif clears the air on Rohit Shetty's comments on her!
Recently, Rohit Shetty said about Katrina Kaif that nobody is going to look at her when people will see Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame, and now Katrina Kaif has cleared the air on his statement!
First of all, Shetty's comments did not go down very well with Katrina's fans and they openly expressed their fury and frustration on his statement.
Here are some reactions that you can have a look at:
We Will Watch SOORYAVANSHI only because of Katrina Kaif thats it..— Mora Piya.. (@girls4girl) March 8, 2020
Shitty rohit should understand this..
SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY
Katrina has more blockbusters than Akshaykumar And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see Katrina in #Sooryavanshi— âÂ¨MASSâÂ¨ (@Yours_MASS) March 8, 2020
SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTYðÂ¤®
SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY— Queen SquadðÂÂ¯ (@JonSnowisLov3) March 8, 2020
Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF.
KATRINA KAIF Takes More footage than Any Small actor (Akshay Kumar) in any film— being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) March 8, 2020
And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see KATRINA in #Sooryavanshi
SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY
And now, taking to her Instagram story, Kaif posted a long statement and we wonder what her fans have to say now:
Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the film is all set to release on March 24 and is the fourth film in the cop universe that the filmmaker has created. Will it be able to become as huge as Simmba and Singham?
