Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif clears the air on Rohit Shetty's comments on her!

Recently, Rohit Shetty said about Katrina Kaif that nobody is going to look at her when people will see Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame, and now Katrina Kaif has cleared the air on his statement!

First of all, Shetty's comments did not go down very well with Katrina's fans and they openly expressed their fury and frustration on his statement.

Here are some reactions that you can have a look at:

We Will Watch SOORYAVANSHI only because of Katrina Kaif thats it..

Shitty rohit should understand this..



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — Mora Piya.. (@girls4girl) March 8, 2020

Katrina has more blockbusters than Akshaykumar And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see Katrina in #Sooryavanshi



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTYðÂ¤® — âÂ¨MASSâÂ¨ (@Yours_MASS) March 8, 2020

SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY



Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF. — Queen SquadðÂÂ¯ (@JonSnowisLov3) March 8, 2020

KATRINA KAIF Takes More footage than Any Small actor (Akshay Kumar) in any film

And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see KATRINA in #Sooryavanshi



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) March 8, 2020

And now, taking to her Instagram story, Kaif posted a long statement and we wonder what her fans have to say now:

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the film is all set to release on March 24 and is the fourth film in the cop universe that the filmmaker has created. Will it be able to become as huge as Simmba and Singham?

