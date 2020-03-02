Sooryavanshi Trailer: Five bits from the Akshay Kumar-starrer trailer that left us impressed and intrigued!

So fans were waiting with bated breaths for Sooryavanshi ever since Rohit Shetty threw a glimpse of Akshay Kumar in the end credits of Ranveer Singh's Simmba. And the wait is over as the trailer is finally out. It's possibly the longest trailer ever for a Bollywood film that not only gives us a glimpse of what lies in the narrative but also the cop universe Shetty has created for Indian fans.

This is also Kumar's return to lethal and hardcore action with gravity-defying stunts and daredevilry. The Khiladi of the action genre is finally back to doing what he does best. There are plenty of moments that stand out, but here are five bits from the Sooryavanshi promo that left us impressed and intrigued:

1. Akshay Kumar

How's it possible for a leading man not to stand out in a film that shoulders itself on his shoulders? The entry shot of the star is exactly how a hero should be introduced. The filmmaker captures his arrival in slow-motion, something he always revels in, and allows this ATS officer to have his moment of grit and glory. One aspect of masala filmmaking has been taken care of. Check!

2. I Love My India

Ever since he did Airlift in 2016, Akshay Kumar knows what his fans want and what he wants from his films. It's not enough to make brainless entertainers, he also has to cater to all those people who are keen on watching films that are rooted in nationalism and patriotism. And Sooryavanshi joins the bandwagon. If Neeraj Pandey's Baby and Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger had a long-lost cousin, it would be this film. In a scene that couldn't stop us from being reminded of Baby, Kumar says to the villain- Mumbai Police doesn't check anyone's religion before shooting him. And as the trailer ends, the actor introduces three characters to a terrorist and says how a Muslim Indian should actually be. Shetty and Kumar aren't merely satisfied by making a potboiler, they want to add dramatic touches and patriotic tones as well.

3. The Villains

Singham was all about a face-off between Bajirao Singham and Jaykant Shikre, Simmba saw the battle between Sangram Bhalerao and Durva Ranade. In Sooryavanshi, Veer Sooryavanshi has to combat not one or two but as many as five villains. We have Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, and Sikandar Kher. Since this is a film about terrorism, there had to be an ensemble of antagonists that are hell-bent on destroying the country. Who will stand out among all of them?

4. The Action

If Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are collaborating, the action has to be as grand as it can get. And going by the trailer, it seems they have indeed made the biggest film of their respective careers. The helicopter shot stands out, and this arguably seems to be the riskiest stunt Kumar has performed after Khiladi 420, where we saw him jumping on a parachute from an airplane. Now we ask you all- Which one is better?

5. Simmba Meets Singham Meets Sooryavanshi

We have said this before and we reiterate- The highlight of Sooryavanshi has to be the trio of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh uniting to eliminate the villains. Singham and Sooryavanshi will carry their intensity, Simmba will pull off his feisty-ness and comic chops. There cannot be a greater combination.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates