Soothe your mood

There's an interesting structure that psych-rock band Root Murphy has. Just two people — Amlan Nayar and Vishwam Raghunandan - act as the fulcrum of the act around whom a bunch of session musicians keep rotating as and when necessary.

It's how they released the first EP that is an inaugural peek into their debut album, Kinetophone. The tracks in it have an approachable quality, like a stranger does who flashes you a warm smile when you happen to exchange glances on the road. Nayar tells us that credit should also go to Sahil Dhingra who took care of production duties. He also says that unlike the old-school format where each member in a musical outfit plays one instrument, Raghunandan and he play multiple ones to create the artistic expressions they want. They have nonetheless produced a full-band effect in Kinetophone, meaning that if the EP were a broth, the duo ensured that there weren't too many cooks to spoil it.

