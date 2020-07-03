Sophie Choudry mourns Saroj Khan's demise, says, 'There will never be another like her'

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan taught dance to the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many other actors who are today known for their agility and fabulous dancing skills. The ace dancer put together the moves for over 2000 songs, many of which became hits and are still popular with the audience.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 in Mumbai, leaving behind a huge void that cannot be filled. Several celebrities took to social media to condole her demise and express their sorrow. Sophie Choudry spoke to mid-day about it, she said, "Growing up in London I was a huge fan of Hindi film dances. I lost count of the number of times I had danced to 'Ek do teen', 'Channe ke khet mein' and so many. She was the first Indian choreographer whose name I knew, whose style I recognised. I wish I had been choreographed by her but I did get to dance in front of her once when I did a guest appearance on Jhalak Dikhla Ja and performed Salsa."

Sophie added, "After my act, she came and held my hand, gave me a huge smile and said something like 'bahut achcha, bahut grace se nachi aur energy bhi tha, you are like fire on the stage' (very good, you danced with a lot of grace and energy). That meant so much to me. There will never be another like her. Truly iconic. May her soul RIP."

Saroj Khan will always be remembered for her fabulous dancing skills and all of the times she made the audience get up and dance due to her choreography.

