Sophie Choudry on shooting in the new normal: Felt amazing to face the camera again!

Now that the lockdown has eased down, the film and TV industry has started to get back on track. Sophie Choudry recently shot for a television brand and couldn't contain her excitement on being in front of the camera again!

Confining to the new norms of shooting at the moment, Sophie not only did her own hair and makeup for the shoot, but also shot from home being directed through a zoom call, and her mum played photographer this time.

Speaking about the experience of shooting amidst the new normal, Sophie shares, "I cannot tell you how amazing it felt to face the camera again and see my makeup artist after so long as well! It didn't feel like a 5-month gap but we were all jumping for joy. Before the shoot, everyone got tested just to be safe. The spaces were all sanitised. Everyone was wearing a mask except for me and constant hand sanitisers were being used. The crew was super small and everyone was doubling up in their jobs, but it felt great!"

