Sophie Choudry talks about mental health, says 'there are certain incidents that make you sad'

Bollywood celebrities have been openly talking about mental health and how they have been through tough and tumultuous times in their professional and personal lives. The unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered the discussion again on social media. Actors have begun to talk about mental health and why it's crucial to talk about it.

The recent actor to discuss about it is Sophie Choudry. She recently spoke to Hindustan Times about the vitality of the issue and how she has not allowed a negative moment to turn into a negative day. She first stated how she felt when she stepped out to the market. She said, "Sometime back when I went to the market, I could feel the tension around. Everyone looked worried. It did affect me. Then, there are certain incidents that make you sad. But, I don't want a negative moment turn into a negative day."

She also spoke about the online haters and trolls who began calling out actors for sharing their workout videos on social media. The actress begged to differ and stated this was not 'show-off.' This is what she stated, "If a person is putting exercise videos on social media, that doesn't mean they're doing anything else. That's how I keep my heart and my healthy, that's the positivity I want to give out. It varies from person to person. But, I'm not sitting idle, I've other work, too that I don't like to speak about often."

Choudry also took to her Instagram account recently to share a poetic post that said- To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you. That's not all, she also shared a throwback picture where she could be seen sleeping on the beach and basking in the bliss of quietness. She captioned it- "Wake me up when 2020 is over." (sic) Have a look right here:

Choudry is also known for her very popular show called Work It Up, where she interacts with Bollywood actresses and we also get an insight into their workout regimes and fitness secrets.

