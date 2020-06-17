Sophie Choudry: To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you
In an openly candid post, Sophie Choudry speaks about being mentally low in these past few days inspite of being someone who is usually preaching about positivity
The last few days have been extremely tough, mentally draining and exhausting for everybody due to an unfortunate series of an events, and what people need right now to cope with this is a lot of inner strength and motivation! For actress Sophie Choudry, the past few days have also taken a toll on her mental wellbeing. In an openly candid post, Sophie speaks about being mentally low in these past few days inspite of being someone who is usually preaching about positivity.
View this post on Instagram
These last few weeks have really taken their toll... feel like I wake up to bad news on a daily basis and even someone like me who preaches positivity, has been through the lowest of lows. Feels like everything around us is so heavy. Been heartbroken by what’s happening in the world, disappointed by a few people I care about. This lockdown will teach you a lot about people and relationships. But I decided today that I will try to find the light again, within myself. That I will not allow darkness to get in. That regardless of what others do, I shall be kind, be hopeful, be me. To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you.. it dims now and again but it’s there..don’t lose hope because it lives inside you.. let hope be contagiousð #thistooshallpass #weshallovercome #letyourlightshine #stayhopeful #bekind #sophiechoudry #sophstylin #positivevibes #dontlosehope #nevergiveup #hopeiscontagious #nofilterneeded #nophotoshop #naturallightphotography
The former VJ and actress also states that she has been heartbroken about the recent happenings around the world,but won't let the darkness of it all get within her.
Quoting a beautiful line for all those who are also going through mental lows, Sophie sums up her post by saying,"To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time..the light is within you. It's dims now and again but its there..don't lose hope because it lives inside you..let hope be contagious..!".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe