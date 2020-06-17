Sophie Choudry: To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you

The last few days have been extremely tough, mentally draining and exhausting for everybody due to an unfortunate series of an events, and what people need right now to cope with this is a lot of inner strength and motivation! For actress Sophie Choudry, the past few days have also taken a toll on her mental wellbeing. In an openly candid post, Sophie speaks about being mentally low in these past few days inspite of being someone who is usually preaching about positivity.

The former VJ and actress also states that she has been heartbroken about the recent happenings around the world,but won't let the darkness of it all get within her.

Quoting a beautiful line for all those who are also going through mental lows, Sophie sums up her post by saying,"To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time..the light is within you. It's dims now and again but its there..don't lose hope because it lives inside you..let hope be contagious..!".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news