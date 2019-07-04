Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas look ecstatic in their wedding photo

hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married for the second time in the south of France, this time in the presence of their family and friends. This photo from their white wedding is sure to melt your heart. And no, we're not crying, you're crying.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Pic/instagram.com/weddingz.in

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and pop singer Joe Jonas had got hitched in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding on May 1. The couple had taken fans by surprise by their Vegas wedding, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Which is super romantic in itself, but hey, who can ever say no to a lovely white wedding?

Sophie and Joe got married for the second time on June 29 in the south of France, this time in the presence of their family and friends. This photo from their beautiful white wedding is sure to melt your heart. It shows the new 'Mr and Mrs Jonas', as the couple put it, absolutely joyous, holding hands as they walk down the aisle after the ceremony.

Both Sophie and Joe shared this picture on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs Jonas A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) onJul 3, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

Sophie Turner looked stunning in a traditional, bridal gown, the picture of which Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière also shared on his Instagram page. The dress flaunted a plunging neckline, a belted waist and a full skirt, making Sophie look straight out of a bridal magazine. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses loose around her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram Absolut beauty @sophiet A post shared by ðÂÂÂ (@nicolasghesquiere) onJul 3, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

Joe Jonas looked like he had just won the lottery and was the poster boy of handsomeness in a navy blue suit with a bow tie.

In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which DJ Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Sophie Turner told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they planned on making this celebration "as low-key as possible". The guest list at the wedding reportedly included model Ashley Graham, Priyanka Chopra and husband, Nick Jonas, as well as Turner's Game of Thrones co-star and BFF, Maisie Williams.

Also read: Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates