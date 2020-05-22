Sourav Ganguly is the right man to become ICC chairman: Graeme Smith

In a major development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday expressed his support for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to take over the ICC chairmanship after Shashank Manohar's term ends this month.

Smith's comments were backed up by his CEO Jacques Faul, who said that they won't mind an Indian as head of the ICC, although they need to get a mandate from their top bosses.

Manohar may get extension

Due to the current situation, there may be a case of Manohar's extension for two months, but Smith's open backing of Ganguly comes as a new twist in the story with England and Wales Cricket Board's former chairman Colin Graves being favourite till now. "From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC," Smith told reporters on Thursday.

"I think that will be good for the game; I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be key to us going forward," Smith, the former Proteas skipper said.



Graeme Smith

CSA's backing of Ganguly comes right after former England captain David Gower's comments that former India captain has right political acumen to become ICC president.

Smith on his part said that Ganguly's knowledge of the game would help in being the boss of the global body. "I think leadership in our sport going forward is going to be key and I think having someone at a level that understands the modern game and the challenges we are going to face going forward emphasises more the people that get put into key positions," Smith said.

'A key position'

"Having dealt with Sourav for a long time, I think that the President of the ICC now becomes a very key position going forward in terms of how the game can progress at the right level."

Ganguly of late has been keeping a low profile and is not ready to share his future plans although technically his term as BCCI president ends in June as per new constitution where he would completed consecutive six years as an office-bearer in state and national body.

