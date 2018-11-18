South Africa down Australia in rain-hit T20I

cricket

The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack

Chris Morris (C) of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australia's D'Arcy Short during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on November 17, 2018. Pic/AFP

Speedster Chris Morris claimed two wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory in their rain-reduced Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack. Morris claimed the wickets of D'Arcy Short for a golden duck and Chris Lynn for 14 in his opening over to trigger a wicket slide. The Australians fell away from 21 for one after two overs to be 60 for six upon the dismissal of Alex Carey for eight in the seventh over.

