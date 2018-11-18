South Africa down Australia in rain-hit T20I
The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack
Speedster Chris Morris claimed two wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory in their rain-reduced Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack. Morris claimed the wickets of D'Arcy Short for a golden duck and Chris Lynn for 14 in his opening over to trigger a wicket slide. The Australians fell away from 21 for one after two overs to be 60 for six upon the dismissal of Alex Carey for eight in the seventh over.
