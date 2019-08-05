South Africa gets rid of coach Ottis Gibson and management

cricket

Ottis Gibson

Johannesburg: Ottis Gibson and his entire South African coaching team and management staff have lost their jobs, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced yesterday.

The decision, taken during a board meeting last week, follows a disastrous South African World Cup campaign. In a statement, CSA said a football-style team manager would be appointed, who would take charge of all aspects of the national team. The team manager will report directly to a Director of Cricket. Former SA player Corrie van Zyl will be acting Director of Cricket until a full-time appointment is made.

The statement said Van Zyl and CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe would appoint an interim management team as well as an interim selection panel and captain. Faf du Plessis, the current captain, was on Saturday night named South African Cricketer of the Year and it would be a surprise if he was replaced.

