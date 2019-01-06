South Africa on verge of Test series win vs Pakistan
Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada both took four wickets each to get South Africa to the brink of victory
South Africa will have to return to Newlands today to score 41 runs to complete a series win over Pakistan. Pakistan were all out for 294 in the last over of the third day of the second Test on Saturday. Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada both took four wickets each to get South Africa to the brink of victory.
